Lake of the Ozarks resort owners frustrated with lodging association

Gail Griswold said she got little notice about a special meeting of the Tri County Lodging Association held at 3:00 p.m. Friday.

"[I found out] at 2:00 p.m. today," Griswold told KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek.

She said there was no public notice of the meeting, saying it was not publicized 24 hours before the meeting.

Griswold owns the Shawnee Bluff Winery and Inn on Bagnell Dam Boulevard. She rearranged her day to make sure she could make the Tri-County Lodging Association’s emergency meeting.

"I have three small children that I had to find a babysitter so I could rush to this private meeting for this emergency, whatever that was, could be discussed," Griswold said.

Griswold also questioned why the emergency, special meeting was held at the Margaritaville Resort and not the TCLA offices in Osage Beach.

The emergency, according to the meeting's agenda, was to discuss a letter from Camden County Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty.

In that letter written Thursday, Hasty said he wants the TCLA to hold a special election after many resort owners questioned how the group operates.

"There [are] some issues with how the elections are ran," Griswold said. "We have no proof of any certified elections for the board members every year when they're voted on at the County Clerk's office. We also have an issue of transparency and where different money is allocated."

The frustrations with the TCLA were brought into the spotlight when the the organization pushed for a lodging tax increase. The money from that tax increase was going to be used to build a tournament soccer complex in Osage Beach.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected the tax increase last week.

As soon as Friday’s emergency meeting opened, a board member called to table the matter until the next regularly scheduled meeting.

Havranek asked Fred Dehner, a member of the TCLA Board, if he had any comment on Hasty's letter.

"I'd rather not say at this time," Dehner said.

Havranek emailed Jim Divincen, the Executive Director of the TCLA, Friday afternoon before the meeting, asking for an interview in response to Hasty's letter.

Divincen replied to the email, saying he had a "full schedule this afternoon away from the office. [The] TCLA is working on a response letter to Mr. Hasty and should have something to the media outlets soon."

There was no mention of the special meeting in Divincen's email to Havranek.

Divincen attended the meeting but refused to comment.

After the meeting, Havranek also asked Tim Jacobsen, the director of the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Vistors Bureau for comment. Jacobsen also declined.

Even though resort owners came for a meeting that lasted less than five minutes, they don't think it was a waste of their time.

"We are paying attention to what the TCLA is doing, whether it's in the public or behind closed doors," Griswold said.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is December 5th