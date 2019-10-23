Lake of the Ozarks resort owners voice concerns over lodging tax increase for soccer complex

"I love soccer, and when I first started to hear about this, I thought this would be great," said Laura Martin, Owner of Karis Cottages.

That sentiment - early excitement for on the building of an eight-field soccer tournament complex, then concerns - was echoed by several dozen people at a meeting Tuesday night.

"As we started to look more closely at things, my mind started to change," Martin added.

Martin said she started to question the numbers given out by XO Strategic - the company behind the project proposal - and the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitors Bureau.

If passed in all three lake area counties, the lodging tax would be raised to six percent.

That's double the current tax in Camden and Morgan counties, and a percent higher than Miller's current tax.

Martin says the project would still be about $4.4 million short based on the estimates, and the amount of money the City of Osage Beach could borrow.

But, Tim Jacobsen, the Executive Director of the CVB says it's too early to make those estimates.

"I'm not a bond expert by any means, and I'm not an attorney, but I think it's premature to try to calculate exactly the length of the bonds, the terms of the bonds,and the types of bonds," Jacobsen told KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek.

The project leaders estimate an additional $75 million in additional visitor spending to the lake area.

Martin says those numbers assume a lot of spending - about $300 per person per weekend.

"The math that they're using is not accurate based on the number of teams that will be playing, the age that they're playing, the skill level they play, the number of games that they play," Jacobsen added.

Another concern brought up last night was the vote by the Tri County Lodging Association to put the lodging tax increase on the ballot in Camden, Miller, and Morgan Counties.

Matt Foote, the owner of Skyline Resport says there are a lot of resort owners who are against the tax increase weren't asked before that vote was made.

"We're not against growth, we're not against the soccer field coming to town," Foote said. We want visitors here. But they way they're going about it, without a vote from all the TCLA members is the wrong way about going about doing it."

KY3 has emailed Jim Divincen, the administrator of the TCLA, for comment on those claims, but has not heard back.