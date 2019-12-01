Lakeview man charged with falsely communicating terrorist threat in Baxter county

A Lakeview man is in jail, charged with falsely communicating a terrorist threat, Sunday morning.

Jason Robert Patnou faces felony charges after a jailer at the Baxter County Detention Center received a call from a man ordering him to release all of the prisoners. When the jailer asked why, the caller stated, "because the place is about to explode."

According to a news release the jailer then asked the caller to repeat the statement, and the man said, "have fun with that" before hanging up the phone.

Caller identification provided jail staff with the phone number from where the call originated. The sheriff's office says a cross-reference with the jail's records management system matched the number provided by Patnou when he was booked into the jail in March of 2019.

The call prompted a precautionary search of the jail, but nothing suspicious was found.

Jailers called the number back and reached Patnou's voicemail. A deputy responded to the address last provided by Patnou during his March booking.

The sheriff's office says deputies made contact with Patnou, who was naked and intoxicated when he answered the door.

Patnou's phone showed an outgoing call to the Baxter County Detention Center, and deputies were able to verify the number.

Patnou was arrested and transported to the detention center. He faces charges of falsely communicating a terroristic threat, which is a Class B felony.

He is being held on $25,000 bond.