Landmark on the University of Arkansas campus damaged in construction-related accident

The University of Arkansas reported damage to one of its oldest campus landmarks.

Spoofer's Stone is next to Old Main. The limestone rock broke apart during a construction-related accident. A primary section and its plaque remain intact.

Construction crews left the the stones after completion of Old Main in 1875. Throughout the years, students left love notes tucked init the crevices of the rock. Spoofer's Rock also became a spot for marriage proposals.

The school is working on a solution to fix the stones.