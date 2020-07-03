Busy holiday weekend expected at Buffalo National River

Full dumpsters and crowded parking lots are just some of the sites you may see at the Buffalo National River this weekend.

"We are seeing higher visitation levels than we have in a very long time," said Cassie Branstetter, the branch chief of interpretation at the Buffalo National River.

Branstetter said all reserved campsites are already booked, and the first-come-first-served locations are also full.

"I think we're seeing a lot of people who are not traveling in their planned trips to far away locations and are deciding to recreate and stay a little closer to home this summer. And we are close to home for a lot of people in northwest Arkansas," she said.

And campsites aren't the only packed places.

"If you're thinking of working with one of our boat rental locations that are in the area, they're receiving large volumes of visitation and reservations at this point, too," Branstetter said.

Rangers are encouraging people to pack water and snacks because it's going to be a hot weekend.

And if you plan to float down the Upper District of the river, you might want to think again.

"The river levels are very low in that area, and you'll be dragging your boat behind you for quite some time," Branstetter said.

But she also wants you to be prepared for those crowds.

"We're in a pandemic right now. And how can you keep yourself safe and your family safe in the new life that we're in, even outdoors," she said.

Branstetter said be courteous when parking your car and launching boats into the river. Clean up after yourself, and social distance by staying six feet apart.

"If you can, wear a mask if you're not able to maintain that six-foot distance, even outdoors," she said.

Visitor centers and showers are still closed because of coronavirus concerns.