Last chance to apply for Mo. Dept. of Conservation’s first elk hunts

The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds hunters that the application period for the state’s first elk hunt ends on Sunday, May 31.

The department will offer Missouri’s first elk hunting season in modern history starting in October. The state's first elk hunt comes after years of restoration efforts of the once-native species.

Five permits will issue be issued for hunting bull elk. Four will be general permits for the public and one permit will be reserved for qualifying landowners.

Applicants must be Missouri residents and at least 11 years old by the first day of the hunt. Those selected to receive a permit must also have their hunter-education certification or be exempt by age before they may buy the permit.

You can apply for the random elk permit drawing online through MDC’s app, through a permit vendor or by calling 1-800-392-4115.

For more information, click here