KY3 Checklist: Last-minute Super Bowl shopping

The count down is on, and we're hours away from the Super Bowl. However, local grocery stores are still expecting big crowds leading up to kickoff.

If you are trying to think of some quick and easy snacks to grab to watch the super bowl while feeding your Mohomies at the last minute, local grocery store are prepared.

Hy-Vee has various Chiefs items for customers to make their Chiefs party look like Chiefs Kingdom. While the store is known for groceries, they covered their things in red and yellow to help customers find whatever they need for a real Super Bowl party.

Springfield Hy-Vee Store Director, Brad Auge said his staff has been working around the clock to ensure fans have everything. Auge said, "Chiefsmas Eve," Friday, February 1, was the second-largest day in the store's history, which surpassed their Christmas Eve rush 2019 by a landslide.

While shoppers are typically drawn in by anything in Cheifs colors, Auge said they are also looking for those party snacks. Popular food items people get during the game are, chips, dips, chicken, sandwiches, and of course finger foods.

If you are hosting your party, many people often forget their plastic wear. Don't forget to pick up napkins, plates, and cups. While the list may seem long, Auge said that Hy-Vee has items for all budgets and party sizes.