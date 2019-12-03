Last of Texas plant’s fires declared ‘extinguished’

Authorities say the last of the fires from a series of massive chemical plant explosions that rocked a Gulf Coast town has finally been extinguished.

That word on the fires at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches, Texas, came in a statement from unified response command Tuesday night, hours short of the week since the initial Wednesday morning blast. That first in a series of blasts ignited fires that prompted a four-mile (seven-kilometer) radius from the plant to be evacuated of about 50,000 residents.

However, the officials said Tuesday that an “all clear” has yet to be declared and response measures are ongoing.

The explosions about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Houston blew out windows and doors of nearby homes and injured three workers.

