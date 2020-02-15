Last-second tip-in lifts Mississippi State over Arkansas

Abdul Ado’s tip-in with 0.6 seconds left was his only basket of the game and the game-winner for Mississippi State, which slipped past Arkansas 78-77.

Mason Jones, who scored a game-high 38 points, had given Arkansas a one-point lead after a pair of free throws with 59 seconds left.

On the other end, Tyson Carter, who led Mississippi State with 26 points, attempted an off-balance layup with two seconds left that rimmed out, but onto Ado’s fingertips for his game-wining tip.