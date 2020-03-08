Latest African-American Heritage Trail marker honors history of two historic churches

The third marker of the Springfield-Greene County African-American Heritage Trail was unveiled Sunday.

The African-American Heritage Trail marker was placed on Tampa street between two historically African-American churches: Pitts Chapel and Gibson Chapel.

"You never realized when you were growing up that this would become a historical site, you were just living in Springfield, Missouri in the community in which we grew up," said Wes Pratt, the chief diversity officer for MSU.

Their stories are engraved into the marker to honor the history in the southern part of the "church square."

"Families have been born, lived and died as a part of this entire community here," said Pratt. "The church quadrant had the special place in our lives because it was within, I would say three to four blocks a square area and this basically used to be the center of the African-American community as well."

Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church was constructed in 1865 after an arsonist burned the log cabin church along Jordan Creek. It moved to Tampa Street in 1911.

"To recognize this and to recognize the history, I believe it is vital," said Pitts Chapel senior pastor Rev. H. Russell Ewell II. "I believe that in order for us to look forward we have to remember our past."

The southern area of the square includes Gibson Chapel, located on corner of Tampa and Washington Avenue, was formed as the First Negro Cumberland Presbyterian Church in 1865 by a freed slave named Reverend Peter Lair (later spelled Lear) with aid from a white minister. It was rebuilt in 1891.

"This honor is bitter sweet, because today is the last day our congregation will use that building as a sanctuary of worship there," said Cheryl Clay, the NAACP Springfield President

As members said goodbye to the building, the marker still stands with its history.

"We want to make sure people know what is happening in our city, and as you said pastor, looking forward to the future," said trail organizer Lyle Foster.

