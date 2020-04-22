Latest Springfield Fire Department annual report shows nearly half of all calls are medical emergencies

Last year, the Springfield Fire Department responded to the most calls in its history, more than 18,000, according to department's annual report released Wednesday.

Chief David Pennington said, "If you're calling 911 you're likely to be getting the fire department unless it's completely a law enforcement issue."

Most calls for service in Springfield aren't for fires.

"We do know that more incidents related to opioids or overdoses are certainly driving up our volume on the EMS side," he said.

Of the 18,556 calls last year nearly half, more than 9,500 were for medical emergencies. That's over 2000 more than in 2018.

"You see a large rise in 2019 in EMS numbers a lot of that is from a statistical assessment of how we're collecting data," explained Pennington.

He said that streamlining the way he gathers that data helps to better distribute resources.

So far this year, there hasn't been a major change in the amount of medical calls, specifically, opioid overdoses, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It'll be pretty quiet," said Pennington. "We'll run one or two calls that we believe to be opioid related. Then in an afternoon we'll pick up five or six."

Responding to those calls requires added layers of protection.

"We don't really care. If you're not breathing we're going to help you. We're going to wear all the PPE we need to," he said. "Right now they're going to be wearing a gown which protects their uniform and their skin from contact. They're going to be wearing medical gloves as well as some form of eye protection. Then they'll be wearing an N-95 mask."

Though not as rampant as the end of last year, Pennington said that opioid abuse remains a problem.

"We're not at the volume that we saw previously but it's still present in our community," he said.

Another notable part of the report is the progress of Project Red Zone. More than 22,000 homes were visited since April of 2017. Many neighbors received free smoke alarms.

The department is still offering this service during the pandemic. You'll just have to call and schedule a visit.