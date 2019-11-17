Law enforcement adding more security at Rolla Junior High Monday after Snapchat message stirs fears

The Rolla, Mo. Police Department will include extra police officers at the junior high as officers investigate a threat.

Police notified the school administration Saturday night about a Snapchat message discussing a school shooting Monday at the junior high. Parents told police about the message, but did not know where it originated. The message said students should not show up to class Monday.

Law enforcement began to investigate. Police interviewed 10 recipients of the Snapchat message. Officers later identified the source of the message. Police determined the threat was made "jokingly" about not going to school Monday. Police say there is no evidence of any planned school shooting event.

Police commended students for doing the right thing and telling adults.

Officers remind the school community creating a disruption and filing a false report is subject to school disciplinary action and additional legal consequences.