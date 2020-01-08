Lawmakers return to Jefferson City for start of 2020 Legislative Session

With the hit of a gavel, the second regular session of the 100th Missouri General Assembly got off to a productive start.

"Anybody worried about us getting down to business, we've already passed four bills today, so obviously the pace is going quick," said House Speaker, Rep. Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield.

Those bills, however, aren't the big policy items lawmakers will debate on the House and Senate floors over the next four months. One of the more controversial issues, will be gun violence.

"A lot of the stuff that's been filed we're interested in, Witness protection, ways to help the police departments, ways to help the local prosecutors and local investigatory units,"Haahr noted of current pending legislation.

House Minority Leader, Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield agreed.

"We will not accept that children dying from gun violence is the price that we pay for freedom," Quade said during her news conference.

Another major policy item - gaming and sports betting.

"What this could do for jobs for folks who work in our casinos, what this does for the addiction community and our lack of mental health funding and what that means for everyone," Quade said.

Staying on healthcare, Medicaid expansion could also come up - despite a group putting that on the ballot later this year.

A prescription drug monitoring program is a likely to come up again, too.

"Right now in Missouri, every major city is covered by a county PDMP, and so, it would sort of be to fill out the last few areas if one was proposed and passed," Haahr said.

A PDMP has been filed by Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston.

Lawmakers are also likely to look at a wayfair tax. That's a sales tax on purchases from out-of-state businesses, even if the businesses don't have a physical presence in the state.

"[Missouri] and Florida are the only two states in the nation that don't have or have not addressed the disparity between brick-and-mortar retailers and online retailers. Part of that is we have more taxing districts in Missouri than any other state in the country," Haahr said. "This is a complicated issue to work through, but I'm hopeful this is the year we work through it and get it fixed."

There are more than 800 bills filed this year in the Missouri House, and both Quade and Haahr are optimistic for strong policy being passed, despite this year being an election year.

"I'm hopeful that we can work with the other side to have some real, solid policy discussions, because there's a lot of things that need to be done," Quade said.