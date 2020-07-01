Lawrence County Health Department announces 3 new COVID-19 cases; 1 tied to church

The Lawrence County Health Department is investigating one case of COVID-19 tied to a church.

The county reports 40 total cases with 21 of those active.

Health leaders say one of the latest positive cases attended church on Sunday June 28 at the Monett Church of the Nazaene at 2142 State Highway 37. They say the case was no symptomatic, but wore a mask. The church suspended services beginning this Sunday for two weeks.

If you attended service a service on June 28,, there is no need to quarantine, but monitor for symptoms. If symptoms arise, stay home and contact your health care provider.