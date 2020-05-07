Lawrence County Health Department confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19 inside long-term care facility

The Lawrence County Health Department confirmed through laboratory testing six new cases of COVID-19.

All six live in the same long-term care facility as the county's first case. The county tested all the residents in the facility. Three of those tests are pending. The Lawrence County Health Department is working closely with the facility administrator and will be monitoring the positive cases and their close contacts.

The Health Department urges anyone who develops a fever, chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, headache, or muscle pain to stay home and call your health care provider, or use CoxHealth or Mercy virtual visits to get referred for testing.

We want the public to remember that COVID is still actively circulating and our county is not immune. Most people who get COVID-19 will only have mild symptoms; however, there are some members of our community who are at a higher risk of getting very sick. We must each do our part to protect them, ourselves, our loved ones and the rest of our community by practicing the following:

*Clean your hands often, either with soap and water for 20 seconds or a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

*Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

*Stay at home as much as possible.

*Put distance between yourself and other people (at least 6 feet).

*Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.

*Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

*Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily.