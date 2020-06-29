Lawrence County, Mo. Health Department confirms first COVID-19 death; lists community exposures

The Lawrence County Health Department reports the county's first death from COVID-19.

County health leaders say the patient was 52-years-old. The patient suffered from a underlying health condition.

The county reported four additional cases of the virus. The new cases bring the total cases to 35. Three of the new cases are tied to other positive cases from either the Springfield area or workplaces in Barry County.

The following dates and times were given as places visited while infectious. Keep in mind, many people who test positive are asymptomatic (no symptoms). It is still best to wear a mask though anytime you are out in

public.

*June 23 8:45 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.: El Maya Restaurant in Marionville

*June 24 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Marionville baseball fields

*June 24 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.: El Maya Restaurant in Marionville

*June 24 Noon: Uptown Boutique in Springfield

*June 25 1 p.m.: McCallister's in Springfield

*June 25 2 p.m.: Sam's Club on Camino Alto in Springfield

*June 25 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Billings baseball fields

*June 26 Noon - 1 p.m.: Walmart in Aurora

*June 26 1 p.m. Walmart Subway in Aurora

Everyone is urged to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These actions include:

*Wear a mask out in public and/or at work. “You protect me, I protect you”.

*Avoid large social gatherings where social distancing is difficult to achieve.

*Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

*Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

*Cover your cough or sneeze with the crook of your arm, or in a tissue, then wash hands.

*Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or

wipe.

*Stay home if you are sick.