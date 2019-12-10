Lawrence County, Mo. Sheriff's Office investigating possible homicide; 2 in custody

Lawrence County, Mo. investigators arrested two as persons of interest in a homicide case.

Sheriff Brad DeLay says a family member reported a relative missing on December 1. Family members say that relative had not been heard from in weeks. The sheriff is not releasing his identity until remains are tested.

Sheriff Delay says his detectives uncovered information last week leading them to ask assistance from the Greene County Sheriff's Office. As those investigations progressed and persons of interests and witnesses were interviewed, information was obtained as to a possible location of human remains. With the assistance of the Greene County Sheriff's Office crime scene and detective unit and the Newton County Sheriff's Office detective unit and dive team, what are believed to be human remains were located.

Sheriff DeLay has not released the identity of the persons of interest either. They do not face any charges related to the death as of now.