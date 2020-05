The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is investigating a woman's death near Marionville.

Deputies responded to the home Monday afternoon north of Marionville along State Highway 14.

Sheriff Brad DeLay tells KY3 News deputies arrested the woman's boyfriend for questioning. She is 53-years-old. He is 40-years-old. The sheriff has not released the names of the victim or the man in custody.

We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.