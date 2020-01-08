Lawrence County prosecutor dismisses abuse charge against Marionville Schools teacher for second time this week

For a second time this week, the Lawrence County prosecutor dismissed charges against a Marionville School District teacher involving an incident on the playground.

Kimberly Daniels

The incident happened in June. Lawrence County prosecutor charged Kim Daniels in September with abuse and hindering prosecution. Investigators say Daniels picked up a four-year-old boy, who was in the fetal position, by the armpits, and carried him to the fence. Daniels first told police she "guided" the boy to the fence using "handle with care" training. Other teachers said they didn't see the incident or couldn't remember details. Meanwhile, a camera on the playground has a minute-long gap when Daniels approached the boy. But the sheriff and superintendent both say no one tampered with the video.

This Monday a judge dismissed the case against Daniels. But Lawrence County Prosecutor Don Trotter says the case was dismissed for a clerical error. He re-filed the child abuse case with different wording Tuesday. However, Trotter said Wednesday morning he worked with the Marionville School District attorney over the past month, leading to the dismissal.

KY3 News also uncovered prosecutors charged another teacher in relation to the case. The prosecutor dropped that charge too. However, that former charge is not public anymore.

Marionville Superintendent Chris Gold in September told KY3 News Daniels was on administrative leave after the June incident. But since the Missouri Children's Division found the claim unsubstantiated, Daniels returned to school in August. School leaders then removed her from the classroom after the charges.