Lawrence County reports first case of COVID-19

The Lawrence County Health Department reports the county's first case of COVD-19.

Health officials did not provide an age or gender for the patient, but the individual who tested positive is a resident of a long-term care facility.

The patient was not exhibiting COVID 19 specific symptoms at the time of testing, according to the health department. The facility will take measures to control the virus, including testing and isolation.

The health department says close contacts have been notified.

For the latest information on COVID-19 around Missouri and the Ozarks, click here.