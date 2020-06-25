Lawrence County reports nine new COVID-19 cases, announces potential exposures

The Lawrence County Health Department has announced nine new cases of COVID-19, raising the county's total to 27.

Among those 27 cases, seven have recovered and 20 are currently active.

The new cases are self-isolating at home, while close contacts will be notified, per the health department.

The Lawrence County Health Department released the following timeline of potential exposures from some cases:

June 12, 13 and 14– Rapid Roberts in Monett, MO (near DQ) in the afternoon (no mask)

June 18 – Dollar General in Purdy, MO around 6:00 p.m. (no mask)

June 19 – Walmart in Monett, MO 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. (no mask)

June 20 – Lowes in Monett, MO 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. (no mask)

Anyone who visited this location during these listed times is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea