Lawrence County reports nine new COVID-19 cases, announces potential exposures

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. -- The Lawrence County Health Department has announced nine new cases of COVID-19, raising the county's total to 27.
Among those 27 cases, seven have recovered and 20 are currently active.
The new cases are self-isolating at home, while close contacts will be notified, per the health department.
The Lawrence County Health Department released the following timeline of potential exposures from some cases:
June 12, 13 and 14– Rapid Roberts in Monett, MO (near DQ) in the afternoon (no mask)
June 18 – Dollar General in Purdy, MO around 6:00 p.m. (no mask)
June 19 – Walmart in Monett, MO 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. (no mask)
June 20 – Lowes in Monett, MO 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. (no mask)
Anyone who visited this location during these listed times is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
· Fever or chills
· Cough
· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
· Fatigue
· Muscle or body aches
· Headache
· New loss of taste or smell
· Sore throat
· Congestion or runny nose
· Nausea or vomiting
· Diarrhea