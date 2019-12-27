Lead-poisoned bald eagle released back into the wild after rehab

After three weeks in captivity the bald eagle was definitely ready to return home, rattling around in its kennel in the back of the Dickerson Park Zoo truck with nervous anticipation.

"It's encouraging when they start not wanting us to mess with them anymore because that means they're really starting to get healthy again," explained Dickerson Park Zookeeper Lauren Lockwood, who was on hand to see that the release went well.

This scene at a farm between Urbana and Preston, Mo. was a far cry from the situation in early December when a local farmhand, Perry Webster, found the injured eagle near the Hickory-Dallas County line.

"It was just sitting in the middle of the gravel road and didn't want to move," Webster recalled.

"She couldn't fly, she couldn't even get any lift to get up on her perch," added Lockwood in describing the lethargic eagle that ended up in the zoo's care.

It was Webster and Dallas Co. Missouri Dept of Conservation Agent Ryan Wood who teamed up to try and catch the ailing bird. Webster said the eagle had spent quite a bit of time just standing within three-feet of his truck until they tried to capture it.

"It was a fast runner," Webster said with a smile.

"But after a few attempts we were able to capture it," Wood said. "It definitely wasn't acting quite right and we got it transported to the Dickerson Park Zoo."

It turned out the eagle had lead poisoning, a common illness for the birds brought about from eating lead-based ammunition or sinkers used in fishing.

Had this eagle not been rescued?

"She wouldn't have made it," Lockwood answered.

But after receiving antibiotic medication and gaining strength back at the zoo's rehab center, on Friday the eagle was returned to her county line home because eagles are territorial.

"More than likely she was born here, she was raised here and she'll have her own babies here," Lockwood said.

It was a nervous time as the moment of truth arrived but lift-off came without a hitch and after settling in a nearby tree to check out the scene, the eagle began to soar back in its familiar territory and was soon joined by a partner.

"She hadn't really flown for three weeks so the fact that she went straight up in the sky and started flying was very encouraging," Lockwood said. "The fact that she actually found another eagle and started doing some social interaction was also encouraging. They were doing a lot of twists and spins in the air. Eagles communicate in a lot of different ways and that's one of them."

As happy as the eagle seemed to be, so were the humans who helped save the life of a symbol of American freedom that was finally free again.

"You have a little bit of anxiety and anticipation but as soon as they get released you feel like what you do matters," said Lockwood.

"It's a once in a lifetime deal," Webster added. "You could tell it needed help so it was a great thing to see."