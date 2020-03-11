Leaders trying to combat child abuse in Boone County, Ark.

Drugs may seem like the biggest problem in Boone County, but detectives know there's an issue most people never see.

"It's frightening. It's scary," said Boone County Investigator Gene Atwell.

Physical, mental, and sexual abuse of children is all on the rise in northern Arkansas. Sheriff Mike Moore thinks drug dealers are looking for easy victims.

"They found out that it's a more profitable business," Moore said. "Like I say you sell dope once, you got to go find some more. Sell a child 20 times a day every day, and they're profiting from that."

This week, police and victim coordinators shared some of that information with county and city leaders. They say child endangerment is difficult for many people to grasp because cases are kept private.

"I think that people they don't understand the impact that it has on us because we can't publicize that," Benefiel, the victim witness coordinator for the 14th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Benefiel said child pornography, abuse, and trafficking is only getting worse thanks in large part to the internet.

"They look at it, they get an idea, and then at one point or the other that's not enough. And so they go out and look for those children," Benefiel said.

And in an era of smartphones in everyone's hands, the sheriff wants families to do their part.

"You're the parent. You're the adult. Take some responsibility and get that garbage off their phone," Moore said.

Benefiel said Boone County and even places like Branson are easy places for sex traffickers to stake out, since they are so close to the interstates. She said it's time for everyone to act now to slow a disturbing trend.

"If you don't say something, and you have suspicion that something is going on, you are just as guilty as they are," Benefiel said.