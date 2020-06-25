League of Women Voters offer safe distance voter registration

Voters needing to register still have a few weeks left before the July 8 deadline and The League of Women Voters locally hope to help make that as easy as possible.

Starting Thursday the group, who partnered for these events with the Springfield-Greene County Library, is setting up in hopes to make the registration process easy.

They will wear masks, practice social distance, and can get you ready to go from the comfort of your car.

They will be at the following places:

· Thursday, June 25, Republic Branch, 8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., 921 N. Lindsey Ave.; and the Library Center, 2-6 p.m., 4653 S. Campbell Ave.

· Tuesday, June 30, Library Station, 8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. 2535 N. Kansas Expressway; and the Midtown Carnegie Branch, 2-6 p.m., 397 E. Central St.

· Thursday, July 2, Schweitzer Brentwood Branch, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2214 Brentwood Blvd.; and the Willard Branch, 2-6 p.m., 304 E. Jackson St.

League members will be able to help with:

· New registration – if you are a new voter in Greene County

· Name change – if your name has changed since the last time you voted, you’ll need to update your registration

· Change of address – if your address has changed since the last time you voted, you’ll need to update your voter registration

All mail-in ballots are due by poll closing time on August 4th to the Greene County Clerks office.

