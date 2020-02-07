Lebanon Middle School student writes mystery book

Students in Lebanon, Mo. celebrated the hard work of one of their own, a sixth-grader who has become a published author.

Nora Mitschele wrote "The Amusement of Hourly Washington."

Boswell Elementary and Lebanon Middle School students recognized her Friday for her accomplishment. The students asked her questions about the process of writing her book. She started writing it last year. Then children's author Stephen Kozan visited her school and did a flash writing story development activity with all fifth-graders. Nora's story stood out to him and he chose hers, asking Nora to finish her story and publish it. She says it took her about six months to finish the story.

"The Amusement of Hourly Washington" is about a girl named Cora, the name of her great-grandmother's twin. She sets out on a mission to solve mysteries in an amusement park, where time is abnormal and there are missing persons and a secret portal. It's set in a town called Hourly, Washington.

Nora did a book signing for her teachers and fellow students Friday morning.

"I like mystery books, and I like adventure books oh, and I really like books that kind of have that sort of sequence in them," said Nora Mitschele. "So when I did that, I thought that it would be a good time to write a book that I personally would enjoy."

You can buy Nora's book online on the Ready Aim Write Kids website.

Click HERE to buy it.