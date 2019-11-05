Lebanon, Mo. officials involve high school students in city government projects

All high school students get lessons in civics, but students in Lebanon, Mo. are learning about city government hands-on.

"I get to take part in what might happen to our town," said sophomore Kyliee Huddleston.

Lebanon sophomores like Huddleston and Jonathyn Gean are voicing their opinions.

"I'd want to fix up the roads and build better houses," said Huddleston.

Jonathyn Gean wants better sidewalks for students who walk to school.

"We need to have the roads be more safe," Gean said.

The city is listening to them.

"They have some really fantastic ideas," said Lebanon City Administrator Mike Schumacher.

Students are working with officials like Schumacher to make change.

"It just shows when community partnerships are strong and everyone's working together, great things happen," Schumacher said.

The students came up with ideas they want to see become reality in their hometown, such as a skate park, downtown murals and improvements to the city pool. Schumacher said the city wants to pursue and complete a few of them.

Lebanon English teacher Stephanie Hasty came up with the idea with fellow teachers Jill Ambrose and Kurt Hodson.

"I wanted them to see that the city council cares what they think, the mayor and city administrator care what they think," Hasty said. "Our school cares what they think and we want success. We want them to be successful, but also out of school."

She said it is a chance for students to think about how they can make a difference in their community.

Hasty and Schumacher hope the students not only learn about how government works, but are now inspired to stay involved through voting or running for city council.

"You can actually make a huge difference," Schumacher said.

Hasty said she knows, it's important to listen to the voices of the next generation.

“Don’t be afraid to let kids have opinions, and don’t be afraid to let kids have different opinions than you," she said.

Students like Jonathyn Gean are realizing how good it feels to be heard.

“Kids our age don’t get that kind of attention and responsibility to help our community," Gean said.

Students like Gean and Huddleston get credit for assignments on the city government project in both English and Political Science classes.

Obviously things such as a skate park and new sidewalks aren't free. The city hasn't decided which projects to pursue, so it doesn't have a set dollar amount on how much they'll cost. Schumacher said the funding will come of out of the city's master budget.

Schumacher said the students will see the projects through completion and will be involved in their design and construction.