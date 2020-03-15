Lebanon suspends utility shutoffs in response to Coronavirus

The city of Lebanon will temporarily suspend utility shutoffs for non-payment, even for customers who do not pay their upcoming utility bill.

Lebanon mayor Jared Carr made the decision Sunday in response to the spread of COVID-19.

"Our residents and businesses are facing a unique and unknown challenge," Carr said. "Your city government is working hard to understand the possible impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and we want our customers to know we understand the potential hardship. We want to do our part to remove one possible area of concern for our customers."

Liberty Utilities, which covers thousands in southwest Missouri, announced a similar decision Saturday.

The City of Lebanon will also offer payment plans for customers facing challenges. For more information, contact Lebanon City Hall at 417-532-2156 or click here.