Lebanon, Mo. voters to decide on 1/2 cent sales tax for public safety improvements

Getting better emergency gear, vehicles, and staffing levels all rests with voters in an Ozarks city Tuesday. A 1/2 cent tax is on the ballot in Lebanon.

That sales tax is expected to generate around $1.7 million a year. That will go towards hiring additional personnel in both the police department and fire department, bringing in new equipment like police cruisers as well as equipment for fire departments including new fire engines.

"We've got about $3 to $3.5 million worth of fire apparatus that are gonna need replaced," said Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider.

The police department also needs better equipment and more staffing.

"We went from 24,000 calls for service 5 years ago to 33,000 calls for service this last year," Lebanon PD Lieutenant Keith Shumate. "And it's really putting stress and strain on our officers."

The city of Lebanon is asking for more money to better protect its citizens.

"One of their top priorities was public safety, and so we've been looking at what we can do to improve public safety throughout the community," said Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr. "And one of the ways to increase our, the amount of staff we have."

The mayor admits there is only one way to pay for these needs: approving a 1/2 cent sales tax that has no sunset.

"I don't like taxes any more than anybody else, uh, does," said Carr. "But I see the importance of this, um, and this will really set up Lebanon to be in a really nice sweet spot for many many years to come."

If this sales tax passes, it will also allow the Lebanon Fire Department to open a third fire station, cutting down response time in the southwestern parts of the city.

In addition to bringing in new personnel and equipment, money from this sales tax would be used to retain existing fire and policemen.

This would be done through additional training and increased wages.

