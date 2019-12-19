Led by Mathieu, Chiefs' defense becoming among NFL's best

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs' defense is quickly becoming among the best in the NFL.

It has held a series of opponents to 20 points or fewer while helping Kansas City wrap up the AFC West. A big reason is the starring turn of safety Tyrann Mathieu. He is living up to every bit of the $42 million, three-year deal he signed in the offseason. Mathieu was the centerpiece along with pass rusher Frank Clark of a complete defensive overhaul that has Kansas City feeling good about its playoff chances this year.

The Chiefs play the Bears on Sunday Night Football.

 