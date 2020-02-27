Arkansas legislative audit finds Alpena district court clerk double dipped in city funds

Alpena Mayor Theron McCammond discovered in 2019 when he took office that Phyllis McNair was overpaid more than $3,700 in city funds.

"And I've been crucified for it since," McCammond said, after he reached out to multiple state agencies about the matter.

A legislative audit said McNair as the district court clerk, who was also the Alpena water department clerk at the time, was getting mileage reimbursements from two separate city funds for the same trip to the bank. This happened 266 times over five years, from January 2014 to March 2019.

"I did exactly what I was told to do when I found the discrepancy," McCammond said.

The audit also called out former Mayor Bobbie Bailey for going overbudget by $85,000 in 2018. But the document does not go into detail about what that money was used for.

Neither Bailey or McNair were at the legislative audit meeting. But we did receive the response McNair gave to the audit.

In a letter, McNair said she agrees with the audit finding but felt like the situation could have been taken care of on a local level, but she was never given the opportunity to talk with city council. She said the mayor never asked her how or why mileage was reimbursed. And she was told to turn in mileage for both since they're two separate funds.

"My understanding was when she took this position, that's how she was trained to turn in her records," said Marti Steel, the deputy legislative auditor.

McNair said she was given no reason by the mayor when she was placed on administrative leave in April. But in her letter, she said Judge Kirkpatrick put her back to work as the district court clerk in May. She said she will not turn in any mileage until city council revisits the reimbursements.

But the Alpena mayor says he was told to let her go when he reported the matter to the prosecuting attorney if he found evidence by the prosecuting attorney.

"If there was probable cause to go back to Alpena and cut her loose. That was his exact words. And that's exactly what I did," McCammond said.

Members of the legislative audit committee said what they're concerned about is they don't see anything in McNair's statement about intending to pay the money back.

"Doesn't seem to be any indication of restitution or straightening it out," said State Senator Mark Johnson, who sits on the committee.

Phyllis McNair is also the wife of State Rep. Ron McNair.

We reached out to Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge and asked if charges would be brought against Phyllis McNair. He said he is sending a letter to the auditors "shortly."