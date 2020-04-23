Leigh's Lost and Found: An Easter miracle rescue of a Beagle in very bad shape.

In our Leigh's Lost and found today, what a local rescue group is calling an Easter miracle.

While most of us were enjoying our Easter meals with family, Rescue One trappers were out saving a little dog's life.

"When we saw his poor picture, we immediately went out there to get him."

Rescued on Easter Day by the Finley River in Nixa, Rescue One appropriately named the poor dog, Cadbury.

"He's got a fungal infection, a secondary bacterial infection, he's got ear infections. I mean, it's just completely covered his whole entire body."

Maggie Floyd is part of the emergency rescue team and owns the Barker Shoppe.

She says Cadbury is around an eight year old Beagle mix who may have possibly been dumped in this terrible condition or has been on his own for a long time.

"He's on several different medications. I am supposed to be giving him a bath in a special shampoo two to three times a week for his skin but with the shutdown of grooming shops, no one is allowed to do that."

The stay at home order is hindering some of his treatment but day by day, he's getting a little better.

"He seems really happy, he went out for a walk when he got here, in the sunshine."

He even has his own special pj's to keep him from scratching himself. Rescue One is keeping their faithful followers up to date on Cadbury's condition with pictures and videos.

In return, they'd really appreciate any donations to continue his expensive care.

"You name it, we've seen it with these strays. We try to take in what we can but it is very pricey."

If you'd like to donate to Cadbury's care or to Rescue One in general, click on the related link to their website.