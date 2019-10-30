Leigh's Lost and Found: Have you seen any of these long lost pets?

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, a renewed call for you to keep your eyes peeled for some long lost pets.

Unfortunately, there are several lost dogs and cats that keep being reposted on the Lost and Found facebook page. Some have been gone for months, and some, for years.

First, one dog lover is missing two of her dogs. Reece is a black and white Boxer that disappeared from AB road in Seymour on July 14th. Then, Maggie, a hound, went missing from the same property on October 12th. Their owner is offering a reward for their safe return.

Our next case is urgent, since Athena has a medical condition. She's a six month old American Mastiff with a pancreas disorder. She may appear very skinny since she needs medications every time she eats. She went missing in early October from west Elm Street between Park Street and Lafontaine in Springfield.

Gizmo has been missing from Sandy Lane in the Hollister/Branson area for a year and a half. His owner has received a credible sighting since then, so she believes he's alive. He may have been stolen since his collar was taken off and left by his owner's mailbox.

It' not just dogs that are missing. Max is a Maine Coon mix cat who disappeared from his home off north Elizabeth and west High in Springfield in early November of 2018. He is neutered and has a tattoo from the Springfield Animal Advocacy Foundation on his belly.

And finally, Priya is a toy poodle who weighs only about seven pounds. She is an apricot color and tall and thin. She was last seen in her yard on Grayrock & Scenic in Springfield, about a month ago. Her owner is offering a reward for her return, no questions asked.

If you know anything about any of these missing pets, please message the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page