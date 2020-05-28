Leigh's Lost and Found: Help find a three year old's missing best friend

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, a little boy is badly missing his new, best friend.

The Beagle puppy named Tracker was a special gift for a three year old and he's heartbroken that his buddy has been gone for almost two months now.

"Do you miss Tracker? Do you miss your buddy?"

It's been a tough two months for Kandra Stone and her son Oliver.

"It's sad because that's his buddy."

Three month old Tracker had lived with them for a week and was fitting in just perfectly with the family's other dog Nala; Maybe too well, since Tracker liked to track Nala.

"The kids were playing outside, Nala was outside and she took off and Tracker decided to go along with her. It was like 8 o'clock at night and it was dark and I can't go into that field when it's dark because it's the neighbor's property. Early that next morning, we went out in the field, and nothing, no sign of him."

Kandra immediately posted Tracker on the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page and made up hundreds of flyers.

"We went to the next neighborhood and passed out flyers. I put them at the Kum n' Go and the Apple market, but no luck, no sightings, no call."

There are pictures of Tracker all over the Stone home, a reminder of the quick impact he made on the family. The hope is, there will soon be more pictures to add.

"Hopefully, someone will see this and he'll come home. And he'll stay here forever? Yeah if we get him back, he'll stay here forever."

Kandra fears the pure bred puppy got picked up and kept so they're offering a reward to get their family member back.

"Just return him, no questions asked, we just want Tracker back."

If you know anything about where Tracker is or you see him, please contact the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page.