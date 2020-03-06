Leigh's Lost and Found: Looking for the owner of this young Plott Hound mix

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, our featured lost dog is a hound mix found in a vacant lot.

He was found just playing by himself in that lot on Mount Vernon and Golden back on February 28th.

"We think he's some kind of hunting hound mixed with something like a Lab or something else that's a little bit smaller. He definitely has the colorations of a Plott Hound but he's much tinier in build."

He's a young dog, only about a year old, with plenty of energy.

He did have a red, nylon collar on when he was picked up but shelter coordinator Josh Doss says it was very faded and old, and there were no tags or chip.

He's in pretty good shape overall but has not been fixed which is likely why he got loose.

If you recognize this dog or if you've lost a pet, you can call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also check out all the animals currently at the shelter by going to their website.

You can also post a lost or found animal anytime on Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page.