Leigh's Lost and Found: Owner not giving up hope of finding her dog, missing six years

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, an agonizing years long search for a missing dog.

It's been six years since Dutch went missing from Granby, Missouri but his owner refuses to give up on finding an answer.

"He's not just a dog. That dog is everything in the world to me."

Six years later, it's still hard for Stacy Jones to talk about her missing Pit Bull Dutch, who disappeared from their four acres in Granby in early January of 2014.

"Around 6:30 in the morning, I let him out to potty and he just disappeared."

Since then, Stacy has gone above and beyond to find Dutch or any information about him, including creating and running the Help Find Dutch facebook page.

"Every month, I would put fliers all over. I posted him on hundreds of pages on facebook, all the local and out of state rescues, I would contact them. I've got him on everything, my clothes, anything I can to keep his name out there."

She even has his name etched forever on her arm and she makes sure to mark Dutch's July birthday every year.

"I have birthday parties for him and I get him cakes and presents. We freeze the cakes and put up the presents because I pray, just one day, he'll come home and they'll be all there."

Dutch would be 15 years old now but Stacy's hopes of seeing this face again in person are not waning.

"I believe in miracles. I pray every day. I know he's out there."

Stacy if offering a reward of $150 for any information leading to Dutch's return and a $1000 reward for the actual return of him. If you have any information, please let her know through the Help Find Dutch facebook page.