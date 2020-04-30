Leigh's Lost and Found: Prince has been waiting for a forever home for more than a year!

In today's Leigh's Lost and Found, it's been a long wait for one rescue foster dog to find his forever home, and no one seems to know why.

It hasn't been an easy road for Prince. He was picked up by Ozark animal control almost 18 months ago.

"He spent some time in there and then we pulled him out and he went to a foster where he was in an outdoor pen for awhile until we could an indoor place for him. He's been waiting a little over a year for a forever home."

It's a mystery to 4 the Love of K9's founder, Sherry Lee, why the gorgeous six year old Rott/Lab mix has been so hard to place.

"That's a good question, I don't know why. I thought he would be adopted out right away because of his color and size.

Prince is house trained, crate trained and love to ride in the car. He also loves a good toy and is very chill in general, as long as he's met with that same attitude.

"He'd probably do best in a home with a dog with his demeanor. He's probably not going to handle a dog that's in his face, let's play, let's play, let's play!"

Prince is content to follow his person around and it doesn't have to be in a big yard.

"He would be a good apartment dog. He's very quiet doesn't bark unless he has a reason to bark, very laid back and chill, doesn't require a lot of exercise."

Sherry is committed to making a forever home happen for Prince, whatever it takes.

"You're a smiling boy. Say, I've waited a long time to find my new home."

If you're interested in meeting Prince or finding out more about him, click on the related link to his Petfinder page.