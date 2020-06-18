Leigh's Lost and Found: Searching for the perfect fit for this longtime foster dog

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, we're featuring another long time foster dog that's having a tough time finding the perfect forever family.

"You're a good girl."

]At just 14, Abigail Coburn already knows she wants to be a veterinarian.That's why she's a volunteer with the rescue 4 the Love of K9's, helping animals like Sharky.

"Me and my mom have done a lot of transporting, foster coordinating, bringing things to the fosters and stuff like that."

Now she's bringing you Sharky's story, hoping to find the two year old Beagle mix a permanent home.

"She was found as a stray. She's been in foster for about six months."

Sharky loves playing and a chewing on a good squeaky toy, but is not a fan of felines.

"She doesn't like cats and it takes awhile for her to get used to other dogs."

Those quirks have kept Sharky from finding the perfect fit so far. Though she is getting along just fine now with her foster family's own dogs.

"We have to find the right home for our dogs. Sometimes, people will come and want to adopt but we can't put them in a home that's not right for the dog or the person."

That right home for Sharky would ideally have kids since she loves to play with them, and the patience to let this shy girl warm up and let her guard down.

"It takes awhile for for the foster to really realize it's their home and you just have to understand that and give them a lot of opportunities to come out of their shell. And once they come out of their shell, they're amazing dogs. They're so sweet."

Sharky will also be at 4 the Love of K9's Bark at the Park fundraiser this Sunday, June 19th. It's going at the US Ball Game park off north 19th street in Ozark. The event starts at 5 pm.

You can also check out her link to her Petfinder page in this story.