Leigh's Lost and Found: Social media star returns to Springfield to help get rescue dogs adopted!

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, a heads up about an animal rescue celebrity coming to town to help get shelter dogs into forever homes.

Lee Asher is famous for traveling the country in an RV with his nine rescue dogs to raise awareness about shelter pet adoptions.

A local dance studio got creative last year to talk him into making a stop in Springfield and his trip was so successful, he's now coming back on Friday.

It's fitting that the music and the special guest dancer at Sonshine Performing Arts Academy both involve dogs.

"He's our fourth rescue dog, we've only ever rescued."

Thunder is the latest addition to Lauren Clark's family. As Creative Director at Sonshine, Lauren choreographed a creative video last year to invite Lee Asher and his rescue mission to a special adoption event that got two shelter dogs new homes.

"One of them was a super hard to place pit bull. At that time there was still a ban on the pitties and to see him go to a home and he was also a special needs dog, that meant so much and it's all because of Lee Asher coming to visit us."

Now, the dance team is rehearsing hard for his trip back to help Rescue One.

"We have currently 300 plus dogs in our care and 75 plus on our waiting list so we need adoptions and fosters very badly right now."

Like last year, Lee and Rescue One will set up outside the dance studio with adoptable dogs.

Dana Partaker from Rescue One says, "we'll have everything from puppies to Chihuahuas to Australian Shepherds, all the way to Great Danes. So we'll have different breeds."

The girls will also be performing to thank Lee for rearranging his schedule to make sure he got back to Springfield.

"He's making a special trip for us and it means so much to us. He's going out of his way to make the date work for us and for our students to interact with him and all his pups."

And as a bonus, sponsors have stepped up to pick up most of the adoption fees.

"This will be one of the very few times that the adoption fees will be $50, it doesn't matter the dog, they will all bee $50 and only for that two hour event, so it's a great opportunity to find your new best friend."

Here are the details: Lee Asher will be at the Sonshine Performing Arts Academy tomorrow, October 25th, from 5-7 p.m. The studio is located at 1329 East Republic Road.

Along with the adoptable dogs and dancing, there will be ice cream, cotton candy and a pet costume contest with prizes.