Leigh's Lost and Found: Stressed during the stay at home order? Try fostering a rescue cat!

In today's Leigh's Lost and Found, now is a perfect time to help out a local shelter and foster a new friend.

Since we're under a stay at home order, it's harder to get rescue cats adopted or fostered. One family recently took in a new member and they say it's been a real joy during this stressful time.

"It's a really anxious time, freaky and weird."

Sophia Wilson is back at home since her college closed down and she brought her foster cat, Winifred, with her.

"I've decided that I'm in love with her."

She recently decided to foster for the cat rescue Watching Over Whiskers run by Marci Bowling. It's the same rescue her dad Chris Wilson got these two foster kittens from last year.

"She interviewed us and talked to us and she came to the house and saw who we are and what we're wanting in a cat and what our home life is like. And from there, she was able to say, these are the cats that are right for you."

Trixie and Hazel didn't stay fosters for long. The Wilsons ended up adopting them.

"We're a foster fail actually."

Sophia thinks she may be one too. She suffers from an anxiety disorder and having Winnie around has helped her tremendously.

"It's just kind of nice to have something to be able to look forward to when I wake up and something to snuggle when I go to bed. I really enjoy the companionship."

W.O.W. has dozens of cats that need a foster or forever home right now. Chris says the timing couldn't be better to add one to your family.

"This is the perfect time to do this because we can make sure that we do things right and everyone gets along. Right now there are a lot of cats that need homes so what a great time to introduce a cat to the house and all the kids you have, all the people in your home. to make sure it's working. It's a great time!"

Click the related link if you're interested in fostering or adopting from Watching Over Whiskers.

