Leigh's Lost and Found: This dog has been in foster for a year now and needs a forever family!

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, we're looking for a forever home for a sweet dog who's been in foster care for a whole year now.

"Gregg, go get it!"

He's a handsome boy who knows commands, loves to play with other dogs and is eager to please. That's why it's so hard to believe Gregg can't find a forever family.

"He's been with 4 the Love of K9's for over a year now and we don't understand why because he's awesome."

Tasha Byrne with 4 the Love of K9's is Gregg's K9 buddy and a big fan.

"We're rooting for Gregg to be adopted. We love him and want to see him happy with a family of his own."

His current foster home isn't a perfect forever fit since he's in a crate most of the day, which doesn't suit his energetic personality.

"He's a very active dog, he loves playing fetch. He's amazing with other dogs, big or small. He loves going outside, being around water and just going on adventures."

They believe Gregg is a Shepherd/Catahoula mix. He's two years old and would work great in an outdoorsy family with kids over five years old.

"He's just really looking for a home that suits him. It needs to be an active family, he's not a dog that needs to be crated all day long. A fully fenced yard."

By finding that perfect family for Gregg, 4 the Love of K9's can then make room to rescue other dogs in need.

"We can't take in another dog in that spot unless a dog gets adopted out."

Gregg is more than ready to give up his foster spot. And as much as she loves him, Tasha is ready to say goodbye.

"He's been waiting a long time of course, so we want to see it happen soon."

If you'd like to meet Gregg or fill out an adoption application, click on the link to the 4 the Love of K9's website.