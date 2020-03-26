Leigh's Lost and Found: This longtime foster dog needs a forever home as an only pet

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, the search for the perfect home for a longtime foster dog.

Roxie's foster mom has nothing but good things to say about her. But Rosie has one quirk that's holding her back from finding her forever home.

"She is wonderful with children, like so good"

Roxie has a lot going for her according to her foster mom Jacqueline Gallion.

"She's very cuddly, she's always sweet. She listens, she knows how to sit. She's fantastic."

But as much as she loves people, especially kids...

"They like to play chase a lot. She has bursts of high energy where she'll just run back and forth and my three year old really likes that."

Roxie does not like other animals of any kind.

"She needs to be an only pet, that's kind of where we've gotten stuck after adopters have been interested."

Roxie is a five to six year old Sharpei mix who will need a home with a privacy fence. She is Jacqueline's first attempt at fostering for the rescue, 4 the Love of K9's.

While she's been a great house guest, Jacueline didn't quite expect her to stay this long. But she admits she and the kids will miss her a ton when Roxie does finally find that perfect fit.

"I've grown pretty attached to her. She's just so great. If she had any other quirk but she just needs to be an only animal."

If you're interested in meeting Roxie, you can reach out to 4 the Love of K9's website or Petfinder through the related links.