Leigh's Lost and Found: The special trees around Springfield featuring ornaments about rescue dogs needing good homes

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, a special tree you'll see popping up in some local businesses.

It's called the Giving Tree. it's the brainchild of local rescue, 4 the Love of K9's, to help get rescue dogs into good homes for the holidays.

"This is Twix. He's a handsome Chihuahua available for adoption."

The ornaments on this Christmas tree, shining in the window of a business off south Campbell, aren't your typical holiday fare.

"We have adoptable dogs on the ornaments. On the back of the ornaments we have all the wish list of the things they would like.

Rhonda Grojean with 4 the Love of K9's says it's the first year the rescue is trying this tree out.

"This one, he wants a new collar, spiky rubber toy, a bag of dog food and a family to call his own."

Each ornament features a cute pic of a dog in need and what they'd love for Christmas.

Some want a chew toy and flea medicine. Others want a puzzle toy and a new sweater or a Thundershirt and a new leash.

But what every single one of them really wants, is a family and a place to call home for Christmas.

"Just trying to get the message out to foster, adopt, to donate supplies, if you can't adopt or can't foster."

Twelve trees in all are scattered at businesses throughout Springfield, in the hopes of getting these dogs out of shelters and into foster or permanent homes.

"They don't have a voice. They can't tell you that they're hurting, that they need something."

But these messages are speaking for them.

"Please help make my Christmas dreams come true, love Twix."

And if you listen, you could be a life changer for them.

To find out where all 12 locations are, check out the 4 the Love of K9's facebook page by clicking on the related link.