Leigh's Lost and Found: a missing cat is found after five weeks!

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, the amazing reunion of a cat missing for more than five weeks.

Crowley is proof you should never totally give up hope. And her family says she was found just in the nick of time.

This beloved kitty has been getting a lot of kisses lately from these happy kids. Kids, who were devastated a few months ago when Crowley got away from their Rogersville home.

"It was late at night and it was humid so we had the back door cracked to let some fresh air in and we didn't even realize any of the cats had gone out. I had to tell the kids that she was missing and of course, there were a lot of heartbroken tears, with my oldest Journey, that's her favorite cat and she was just devastated."

Crowley's owner Chyrstal Clement did all the right things when the cat went missing.

"I jumped on your page and posted her. Someone suggested setting her litter box outside, so we did that, set it out by the back door to try to get her to come back."

Still, no sign of Crowley. Until five weeks later, when Chrystal and her fiancee were outside talking while unloading groceries from their Jeep.

"As soon as we started talking I heard this really loud meowing, just really loud. I started looking around and I saw her underneath our neighbor's car across the parking lot. I started calling her and she came out running, straight to us. She had heard our voice, she heard us talking and she knew it was us. That's why she started meowing, to get our attention."

Crowley was skin and bones and worse for the wear.

"I don't think she would have made it much longer, she was so frail. She could barely move."

But with a lot of TLC from her family, Crowley has made a full recovery. And is even better, in one way.

"Before she left, she didn't like anyone to hold her, ever. You can love on me but don't hold me. Then she comes back and for the first three days, that's all she wanted."

