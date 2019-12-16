Leigh's Lost and Found: featuring a handsome Shepherd/Heeler mix found with a collar

In our Leigh's Lost and Found report, our featured dog today is a handsome, well cared for dog, so it's unusual he turned up at animal control.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, "we think he might be a Shepherd, Heeler mix. He's a little bit smaller than your typical Shepherd but he's got a little bit of a Heeler face."

The male dog is pretty young, about two to three years old.

Someone found him at the Walgreen's on Scenic and Republic and took him to Wilson's Creek Animal Hospital. Animal control then picked him up.

He did have an old, tattered green collar on but no tag or chip. He has not been fixed so that likely is why he got away and was running loose.

He's very social and knows some commands.

If you recognize today's featured dog, or if you've lost a pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website to see pictures of all the animals currently at the shelter.

Another great resource is the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page. Anyone can post a lost or found animal on there, anytime.

