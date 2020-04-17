Leigh's Lost and Found: featuring a lost Anatolian Shepherd mix on the run for a week

In today's Leigh's Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is a big guy who was hard to catch.

The dog was running loose around a neighborhood in the 1400 block of east McGee for a week, before animal control finally got him.

"We think he's an Anatolian Shepherd maybe mixed with a Lab or Aussie, something to that effect. He's got definite Anatolian in him since he has the characteristic double dew claws on the back feet."

The male dog also has a docked tail which is why animal control thinks he may also have some Australian Shepherd in him.

He was finally picked up on April 8th. Neighbors called him in saying he was scaring their dogs but Shelter Coordinator Josh Doss says he believes that's mostly because of his size. He actually gets along great with other dogs.

He is a little on the skinny side so he may have been loose for even longer than a week.

If you recognize this dog or have any information, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also post a lost or found animal at any time on the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page.