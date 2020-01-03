Leigh's Lost and Found: featuring a lost Beagle/Hound mix

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today we're featuring a lost dog whose nose may have led him astray.

The person who found the Beagle/Hound mix says this dog had a definite direction in mind when they picked him up off the street.

"He did lead them to a particular house and we left a notice there but nobody called us back so I'm not sure if that's where he just decided he wanted to be or that was really where he was from."

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says that house was in the area of Hillcrest and Nichols.

The male dog has been at animal control since two days after Christmas with no one calling about him.

He's only about one or two years old and he hasn't been fixed. He also did not have a collar, tag or chip.

If you recognize today's featured dog, or if you've lost a pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also post a lost or found animal on the Leigh's Lost and Found page by clicking on the related link.

