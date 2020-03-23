Leigh's Lost and Found: featuring a lost Boxer mix found in a Springfield park

In our Leigh's Lost and Found, our featured lost dog was found running loose in a Springfield park.

Someone found the Boxer mix at Lafayette Park near Cambell and Atlantic. Animal control believes she's just out of the puppy stage.

"We think she's about a year. We're thinking maybe between one and two years but I think she's closer to one year. She's very excitable, friendly, she likes to play. She's got a kennel mate that she gets along with very well."

Animal control picked her up on March 11th. They think she's mixed with something like a Hound based on her fur markings, but she does have the distinctive Boxer face and nub tail.

She did have a collar on when they found her. It was an old, faded blue nylon collar, but she didn't have a tag or a chip.

If you recognize this dog or if you've lost a pet, be sure to call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also check out their website to see pictures of all the animals currently there.

Another great resource is the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page, where anyone can post a lost or found animal at anytime.