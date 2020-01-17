Leigh's Lost and Found: featuring a lost Catahoula mix puppy

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, our featured dog is a young puppy full of energy, with very distinctive markings.

"We think she's a Catahoula mix. She's a little small. Even though we think she's about four to five months, I don't think she's going to achieve the full size of a Cathoula. so I think she's mixed with something a little smaller."

She's a very sweet little girl and very vocal.

Someone found her in the 1300 block of east Elm on January 13th.

She did have a green collar on at the time, so someone has been caring for her, but there no tags or a chip.

If you recognize today's featured dog, or if you've lost a pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website to see all the animals currently there.

You can also check out the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page, where anyone can post a lost or found animal at any time.