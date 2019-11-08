Leigh's Lost and Found: featuring a lost Corgi mix

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, our featured lost dog's short stature may help him get back home. He obviously has some Corgi in him and we're hoping that will make him easily recognizable.

"We're not certain what he's mixed with but he's got the short, stubby legs of a Corgi and the just overall facial features of one. He's definitely very socialized towards people, he's a little bit shy with other dogs at first but he's getting used to it."

Someone found the male dog in the 300 block of east Seminole on November 1st. They took him in overnight but couldn't find an owner so they called animal control.

He has a ton of energy but Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says he's not a puppy, he's probably around two or three. He did not have a collar, tag or chip but despite needing a nail trim, someone appears to have been caring for him.

If you recognize today's feature dog or if you've lost a pet, call animal control. at 417-833-3592.

You can also check out their website and post any lost or found dog on the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page.