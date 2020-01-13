Leigh's Lost and Found: featuring a lost Husky/Corgi mix

In today's Leigh's Lost and Found, our featured lost dog has a unique look that should be pretty recognizable..

"We think she's a Husky and Corgi mix. She's definitely got a lot of Husky characteristics but her legs are stubby like a Corgi and fluffy. She's a very pretty girl and not very old either. We're thinking about two or three years."

Someone found the female dog at the Aldi's story on Kearney on January 6th and brought her to animal control.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says she had on an older black collar when they took her in, so someone has been caring for her.

She's very sweet, socialized and gets along with the other dogs in the shelter.

If you recognize today's featured dog, or if you've lost a pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website to see pictures of all the animals currently there and to fill out an online lost pet form.

You can also check out the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page, where anyone can post a lost or found animal at any time.

